Cardi B says that she plans on dropping a new album after the birth of her next child in six months. Replying to a fan on Twitter, she added a list of other things she plans on doing after her pregnancy.

"Joe budden thinks we’re never getting another cardi album who gone tell him," the fan wrote on Twitter. "That album is coming and it’s coming to shake the table I don’t know what else to tell you, my sister always delivers."

"Well he deadass wrong," Cardi clapped back. "Watch when I push out this baby wait 6 months go to Colombia get a lipo, breast reduction, learn how to pole dance again, learn how to play spade and get my political science degree and pop out with my album …Yeup Yeup he going to wrong muahaha."



Cardi's last project, Invasion of Privacy, was released in 2018. In the time since, she's given birth to her first child, appeared in the latest Fast & Furious film, F9, and much more. She's also released and appeared on a number of successful singles including "WAP," "Up," and more.

On Twitter, Friday, Cardi recalled nearly getting a face tattoo when she was a teenager.

