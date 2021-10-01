Cardi B is already back at work, making multiple appearances at Paris Fashion Week just a few weeks after giving birth to her second child with Offset. In the first paparazzi pictures of her since giving birth, Cardi looked to have gotten back to her pre-pregnancy weight, which seems pretty unbelievable considering it's really only been a couple of weeks. With all of the questions she's been getting about surgical procedures and workout tips, Cardi decided to clear the air on why she looks the way she does, chalking it all up to the way she poses in photos.



Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

"People have been giving me amazing compliments on my body, I think it's because, right now, I've got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son 'cause he was sitting so low. You know, when your baby's low, your hips spread," said Cardi. "But everybody's just like, 'Cardi, you're so snatched!' What did you do? You did lipo, you had a tummy tuck?' You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me because I lost so much blood, guys, one day, I'ma tell you guys about my crazy delivery. But anyways, yes I look snatched especially when I take these paparazzi pictures and I'm like, *angles herself to the side*, but I'm really like this, *shows a different angle, looking slightly less snatched*. You know, I do be real with you guys," she said while rubbing her belly.

Cardi says that she still has loose skin and a "little pouchy pouch," as well as some extra back fat. However, she's not stressing over the way she looks. She's encouraging women to take their time getting their pre-baby bodies back, noting that it's important to be patient.



Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Check out what Cardi had to say below.