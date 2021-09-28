Cardi B has seemingly been working her tail off with her trainer after giving birth to her second child a few weeks ago, and she's already looking like she's ready to get back to business. On Tuesday, the rapper attended a Paris Fashion Week event for Thierry Mugler, posing for her first-post-baby pictures and looking absolutely stunning.

"MUGLER MAMI," wrote Cardi B on Instagram, captioning her photos from Tuesday's event. The "WAP" rapper wore an elaborate red dress with large feathered accessories.

"WOW," wrote Chlöe Bailey, who recently joined the rapper for the new episode of Cardi Tries, on the photos. "You gone kill it everytime," said rising rapper KenTheMan. And, of course, Offset could be found in the comments too, sharing a trio of heart-eyed emojis.

Considering the fact that Cardi B gave birth to her second baby at the beginning of this month, it's impressive that she's already comfortable enough to step out in full glam. Fans are excited about her return to the timeline, while still offering their congratulatory messages on the new addition to her family.

Check out photos of Cardi at the Mugler event below and let us know what you think of her bounceback body.



Marc Piasecki/Getty Images