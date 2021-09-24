Cardi B may have just given birth to her second child, but that hasn’t stopped her from going out on some wild adventures with her friends. Over the past few weeks, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has tried her hand at ballet, ranching, and cooking for her new Facebook Messenger series, Cardi Tries __.

For her new episode, the mother of two grabbed her gal pal Chloe Bailey and headed to the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar, California. While there, the two were introduced to Dr. Evan Antin, who spent his day giving the musicians a tour.

In a trailer sent to HotNewHipHop, Cardi can be seen shying away from the doctor as he holds a bucket out to her, containing a dead rat that they’re going to feed to another animal.

“No, no, no, no,” the singer yells. “I’m gonna let you know something. I was born and raised in the Bronx, and there was this one time, right, when I was like 15 years old, a rat passed over my feet. Ever since that, I could never see a rat again.”

After some hesitation, Cardi peaks into the bucket and lets out a scream while Bailey says, “I can’t see that.”

Dr. Antin also introduces the girls to a Eurasian eagle owl, a porcupine, an American alligator, and a huge reticulated python, that Cardi is somehow able to hold onto without flinching.

"The 'WAP' music video has made me not as scared of them,” the “I Like It” singer explained in a clip sent to PEOPLE. “It peed on me and Megan’s face.”

You can watch Cardi and Chloe’s trip to California, and her other hilarious adventures on Messenger, Instagram, or Facebook Watch, by yourself, or with a friend.

[Via]