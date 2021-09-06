Earlier today, Cardi B and Offset revealed that they welcomed their second child together. So far, no name reveal has been made but the "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a photo of herself and Offset at the hospital after she gave birth. This means that Kulture is now a big sister and Offset is no longer a father of 4, like his 2018 solo album title stated. The rapper took to Instagram where he shared a candid photo of himself at the hospital holding his newborn child while Cardi B looks over at him. "Chapter 5," the caption of the post wrote.

Friends, acquaintances, fans, and family members offered their congratulations to the couple on the birth of their second child. Chance The Rapper commented, "Father Of 5" while Quavo took to his Instagram Story to celebrate the arrival of his new nephew.

Though Cardi and Offset never revealed the gender of their child, they revealed in a statement that their newborn is a boy. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi B and Offset announced the arrival of baby #2 at the BET Awards earlier this year during a performance of Migos' "Type Sh*t" off of Culture III.