Reminiscent of an instance pulled right out of the Yeezus-era, Kanye West was seen perusing through the Parisian streets in silence, wearing a custom Harley Davidson mask that covered, you guessed it, his whole face. While nowhere near as opulent as the encrusted Maison Margiela ones he used to wear throughout 2013 and some time that followed, it still boasts that ethos of "don't look at my fucking face."

Upon attending the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris this past Wednesday, an Instagram video surfaced of the esteemed artist hopping out of a car in all black, avoiding any sorts of questions and, more specifically, eye contact. West was not the only celebrity at the show, of course, surrounded by countless socialites who nose dive into the fashion industry as well. With fellow rapper Lil Baby, Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden, and model Bella Hadid, it's needless to say that the stars were out and about in Paris that night.

This is not the first time 'Ye has been spotted in France over the past month, after notably being seen out there with some friends, plus his new fling Irina Shayk, coming off the oversaturated breakup between him and Kim Kardashian. With things being quiet on the music front as of late, we can only hope for some newfound inspiration in whatever and wherever West finds himself nowadays.