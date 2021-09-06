Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Offset, who welcomed their second child into the world last week.

Announcing on Monday that their baby was born on September 4, 2021, Cardi B and Offset posted a picture from the hospital, embracing their little one after he was born. The loving couple has given birth to a baby right in the middle of Virgo season, and artists have been rushing to share their congratulatory messages to the married couple.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Cardi B kept much of her pregnancy a secret from her fans, until June, when she stepped out during the BET Awards and announced that she was expecting her second child. For Offset, this is his second baby with Cardi, and his fifth child overall.

A representative for Cardi B reportedly confirmed that their newborn is a boy. The couple has not shared his name. The world will be waiting intently to find out that information in the coming days. Of course, we're also waiting for more pictures of them together, as well as a snap of Kulture with her new sibling.



Gotham/Getty Images

Check out the first photo of Cardi and Offset with their little one, and send them some love in the comments. Congratulations to the happy couple!