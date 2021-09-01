There’s no denying that the past year has been a whirlwind for everyone, but the infamous on-again-off-again Offset and Cardi B certainly dealt with more drama than most. After calling off their divorce back in November of 2020, the couple took some time to work on their relationship, which ultimately resulted in the conception of their second child together.

The big news was announced back in June, when Cardi made a surprise appearance during the Migos’ performance of “Type Shit” at the 2021 BET Awards, baby bump in tow. Since then, the couple seems to have remained in one another’s good graces, posting stunning pregnancy portraits and complimenting one another’s parenting styles as they prepare for their new arrival.

Gotham/Getty Images

Earlier this week, new photos of a very-pregnant Cardi surfaced on social media. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was dripping in diamonds (as per usual) and a pink tracksuit while supporting Offset at the New York Stock Exchange. The father of four was invited to ring the opening bell in celebration of Reservoir Media, which represents the Migos’ recordings, going public.

“Sooo proud of you my dear @offsetyrn. May God protect you and lead you in the right paths,” Cardi captioned her photo dump from the big day. Snapshots show the pair, snuggled up, holding hands, and even her braiding Offset’s hair.

The 28-year-old also turned to Twitter to show off her boujee outfit, retweeting several fans who gassed up her sunglasses and pregnancy streetwear. You can check out the photos for yourself below.