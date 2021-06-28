The 2021 BET Awards took place on Sunday night (June 27) and was loaded with tons of iconic moments. The most talked-about moments from the night came from Lil Nas X's daring Michael Jackson "Remember the Time" inspired performance of his hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and Zendaya's legendary Beyoncé-influenced Versace red carpet look.

The most memorable moment came from Cardi B's surprise appearance during Migos' performance of their collaboration "Type Sh*t." Following months of keeping a low profile, the Grammy-winning artist revealed she was very pregnant with her second child with Offset. On Monday (June 28), she followed up the announcement with two more stunning portraits showing off her bump featuring her beau and Kulture.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy," penned the "WAP" artist in the caption of one of the portraits featuring her and Offset. "But we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes"

She shared a second shot of herself and Kulture, adding, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny." She continued, "But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will."

Cardi has yet to reveal how many months along she is or the gender of the incoming bundle of joy, but fans are guesstimating she's around 6 months along. Check out the brand new shots below, which have both surpassed the 2 million likes threshold in the short amount the post has been up.