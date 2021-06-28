The BET 2021 Awards ceremony took place last night and was loaded with show-stopping performances and stunning red carpet looks. This year marked a departure from last year's virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the action-packed show did not disappoint in its first year back.

Amongst the various intriguing performances, including Lil Nas X's rendition of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and H.E.R.'s one-woman show performance of "We Made It," Cardi B stole the show when she revealed her second pregnancy during a surprise appearance on stage for Migos' "Type Sh*t."

TMZ caught Cardi B and Offset hours after the bombshell reveal as they departed the BOA Steakhouse in WeHo where they attended a BET Awards after-party. Quavo and Taraji P. Henson were among the other big names in attendance, but cameras caught up with couple to discuss more information about baby No. 2.

Cardi arrived with her baby bump in tow, answering questions from fans and photogs. One person asked if Kulture was excited to be a big sister, which Cardi confirmed. Offset also confirmed a major celebration is currently being planned for the incoming little one.

The couple dodged questions about how far along they are, pregnancy cravings, and potential baby names. Fans are estimating she's around 6 months along right now.

Cardi had notably been keeping a low profile for the past few months, making appearances on social media only to promote Migos' Culture III. Congrats to the couple!

