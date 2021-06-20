Today is a very special day for dad's everywhere as it is Father's Day. It is a time for father's to sit back and reflect on all that they have done for their children over the years, while their kids celebrate with them and give them praise for what they have done to better their lives. Numerous rappers are celebrating father's day with their children today, including Offset who has four kids of his own.

Offset and Cardi B are the proud parents of Kulture, who just so happens to be Offset's youngest child. Offset has been around for Kulture's biggest milestones as a young child, and today, Cardi B decided to take to Instagram to pay homage to Offset and all he does for his little girl. Cardi B even made it a point to note just how great of a dad Offset is to all of his children.

"Happy Father’s Day daddy shark @offsetyrn," Cardi B wrote. "You’re such a amazing father and you really bussing your ass for your kids now and future. I hope you enjoy your day today."

Over the last year or so, Cardi and Offset's relationship has truly blossomed and you can tell that they love parenting their young daughter together. With the release of Culture 3, Offset has a lot to celebrate, and it's nice to see him get some recognition on this Father's Day.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images