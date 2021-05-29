To be the child of a member of Hollywood's elite means to experience the most exciting of childhoods. While many A-listers do attempt to keep their little one's experience as down-to-earth as possible, there is usually no limit to how much famous parents will splurge on making sure their tots are having a blast.

At two years olds, Kulture Kiari Cephus has already lived a life many people dream of. On her 2nd birthday last year, Cardi B & Offset threw the toddler a massive celebration, gifting her a pink Birkin bag at the end of the festivities. Ignoring criticism about why they would gift the youngster a bag worth upwards of $40,000, the pair have continued to spend big bucks on her anyways. Kulture's most recent gift from her parents may be the cutest one yet: an adorable new puppy.



The "Up" artist shared the footage to her Instagram story on Friday (May 28) of Offset presenting an adorable brown puppy to Kulture. Embracing both Kulture and the puppy in his hands, Kulture's smile immediately brightened as he offered the puppy to her.

"Daddy got you a puppy! What you gonna name him?" Cardi asks Kulture. Another young child can be heard in the background saying, "Periodt, periodt boo boo."

"Ooo, you gotta be careful with that dog right there. Oh, oo. Hold up," says Cardi as Kulture grips onto the pup a little too tight. The youngster can be heard repeating her mother afterward, warning "You have to be careful."

Of the many luxurious gifts Kulture has been given by her parents, this one may be the little one's favorite.