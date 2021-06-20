Kobe Bryant's passing was a devastating loss for the basketball world and it is one that still does not feel real. It has been a year and a half since Kobe and Gianna's death, and every single day, Vanessa Bryant tries to honor them in the best ways possible. She has been a beacon of strength throughout this past year and she always seems to find the right words whenever the occasion permits it. This was especially true when she inducted Kobe into the Basketball Hall Of Fame just a few weeks ago.

Today is Father's Day, and to celebrate the occasion, Bryant took to social media where she paid tribute to Kobe with a lovely photo of their family, and a heartfelt caption.

"To the best girl dad~ Happy Father’s Day, Papi. We love you forever and always, always and forever. Love you always, Nani, Gigi, B.B, Koko, and VB," Bryant wrote. Today also just so happens to be Capri Bryant's second birthday, and Vanessa made sure to celebrate the joyous occasion, as well. In the posts below, Vanessa explains just how much she loves her youngest daughter.

"Happy 2nd Birthday, Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi, and B.B. love you so much! You are our beautiful ray of light. Thank you for bringing so much joy and love into our lives. May you be blessed with many more happy, healthy, and wonderful birthdays. We love you Koko-Bean! Happy birthday!" she wrote.

Hopefully, Vanessa and her daughters have a wonderful day celebrating Capri's birthday.