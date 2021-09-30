Cardi B stepped out in a tweed jacket with two golden nipple patches and a gold headpiece for Paris Fashion Week, Wednesday, with her husband, Offset. Cardi made her first public appearance since giving birth, earlier this month, at the event on Tuesday.

The surrealist outfit comes from Italian designer, Schiaparelli's, newest Fall collection.

"Tell me you play tooo much without telling me you play tooo much," Cardi's stylist, Kollin Carter, captioned a video of her outfit on Instagram, Wednesday.



Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

On the other hand, Offset went with a much more subtle all-black leather look from Prada.

Tuesday, Cardi pulled up to a Mugler event in a lavish all-over red ensemble, for her first public appearance since her and Offset's son was born on September 4th.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement, according to Billboard. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

The couple are also parents of their 3-year-old daughter Kulture, who was born in July 2018.

Check out Cardi's two most recent outfits from Paris Fashion Week below.

