In a recent interview with Vogue, Selena Gomez told journalist Jia Tolentino that she was considering retiring from music for good. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she said. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

The 28-year-old singer-actor was met with some adverse reactions when she announced she was considering retirement, but perhaps none more heartfelt than one from Cardi B. “I don’t think Selena should retire,” Cardi Tweeted on Wednesday. “She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas.”

It seemed as though Selena was teasing her retirement from the industry prior to the release of her most recent EP, Revelación, which she called an “homage to [her] heritage.” To promote one of the singles from the EP, she Tweeted, “Te lo quería decir adiós,” which means, “I wanted to tell you goodbye.”

Should Selena retire from music and make a return to acting? Let us know your thoughts below.

