Selena Gomez has admitted that she's been dealing with a “bit of depression” during the coronavirus pandemic. The singer opened up about her experience in an interview with former Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Vivek Murthy on the Rare Beauty Instagram page.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression,” Selena told Murthy. “And then I started going into a place where I was really writing and being active. I guess it just forced me to have that time.”

“Slowly, towards the end, I found thing things I’m doing are coming out, and that was extremely exciting for me,” she said. “I’ve worked on personal things like a beauty line that has a goal of reaching $100 million in 10 years for mental health, and recently, I’ve been able to go to the studio. So I would say right now, I’m fully coming out again and I just think I had to handle it the way I needed to handle it, and got through it with the right people and doing the right things and doing the right steps to not make me go crazy.”

During the beginning of the pandemic, Gomez spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and said that Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” had recently made her cry after hearing it.

