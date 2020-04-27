You wouldn't exactly peg Selena Gomez as a hip-hop head. The pop star has never shown too much of an affinity for the genre, seemingly only collaborating with rappers when it's beneficial to her. On her latest album though, she struck a friendship with Kid Cudi, collaborating with the great on "A Sweeter Place" and, throughout their friendship, Cudder has apparently been trying to get her more into rap. He's starting with some of the female icons.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for the "At Home" series on Apple Music, Selena Gomez revealed the extent of her friendship with Kid Cudi, which includes unreleased music and a bunch of awesome song suggestions.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"He's the one who really has me listening to Da Brat, Missy Elliott, all of these, Eve, all of these female rappers," said Selena Gomez about Cudi. "Like, he started to kind of show me a little bit. And they're royalty. ... He's the best guy. He played me this song and I freaked out because he's played me a lot of his songs and I'm like, 'I want these to be out in the world.' But this one he did and it's such an anthem."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gomez spoke about her love for artists like Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

[via]