Earlier this week, Selena Gomez revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, Rare, which is set to release on January 10th.

The singer announced the information on Twitter writing, "Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart. 🖤 You can preorder RARE now ✨." She also included a short video trailer.

Rare will be Gomez's first album since 2015's Revival. In the years since, she's focused on her acting career, working on a number of films such as The Fundamentals of Caring, The Dead Don't Die and more.

The tracklist includes two noteworthy features for hip-hop fans: Kid Cudi and 6lack are featured on "A Sweeter Place" and "Crowded Room" respectively. Gomez has collaborated with other rappers in the past, including A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, Cardi B and more.

Check out the full tracklist below and pre-order the album here.

1. “Rare”

2. “Dance Again”

3. “Look At Her Now”

4. “Lose You To Love Me”

5. “Ring”

6. “Vulnerable”

7. “People You Know”

8. “Let Me Get Me”

9. “Crowded Room” Feat. 6lack

10. “Kinda Crazy”

11. “Fun”

12. “Cut You Off”

13. “A Sweeter Place” Feat. Kid Cudi