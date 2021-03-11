The pop princess is loved far and wide by her millions of fans and at just 28-years-old, she still has many years of singing left in her. Yet, Selena Gomez's fans dashed to social media after she shared that she was thinking of taking a step back from her career because she's grown disheartened with some things she's experienced. She has billions of streaming numbers under her belt and enough awards to fill several rooms, but Gomez told Vogue during her cover feature interview that it may be time for her to bow out gracefully.



"It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously," the singer said before sharing why she believes that's true even though she's hailed as one of the most famous pop singers in the world. "I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, 'What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?'"

"'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough," she added. "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

There have been plenty of artists who have left their careers behind early, but we can only imagine Gomez making a swift return if she exited too soon. Check out a few highlights from her cover feature below.

