Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of their hit single, "WAP," on Twitter, Saturday. Additionally, the pair teased that another collaborative effort could be on the way soon.

"Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it," Cardi tweeted. "What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime."

Megan replied: "Happy WAPIVERSARY. Thank you for having me, I think the people deserve another collab."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"WAP" was the most-streamed song of 2020 by a female artist in the US, with 732.7 million. It also had the most searched lyrics on Google in 2020

Not only the song, but the music video as well, was wildly successful. On YouTube, the single set the record for the biggest 24-hour debut for an all-female collaboration on the site.

Halle Berry reflected on the video on the one-year anniversary, writing on Twitter: "Unseen footage from #WAP video. Happy 1-year ladies. @theestallion @iamcardib." The tweet included footage from the movie B.A.P.S.

Many conservative media pundits criticized the music video, the song's lyrics, and the duo's live performance of "WAP" at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for being sexually explicit.