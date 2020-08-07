mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Get Down & Dirty On "WAP"

Erika Marie
August 07, 2020 00:24
273 Views
16
11
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

WAP
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

These ladies deliver a NSFW track that will have twerking fans getting down from coast to coast along with a video that features Kylie Jenner.


If you weren't already expecting it, Cardi B recently revealed that her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration "WAP" would be a "nasty" song. The New York rapper also shared that "WAP" stands for "Wet Ass P*ssy" and the single is one that twerk-loving fans will enjoy. “My verses and the hook has been the same since before Megan was there," Cardi reportedly said. "So it just always been a nasty song and it’s like, ‘Who’s saying more nastier things than Megan?’

The track sample's Frank Ski's "Whores in This House," a song that's been repeatedly tapped for club jams since the 1990s. Cardi and Megan trade NSFW verses about sex and, well, more sex as they spit bars about how they get down in the bedroom. It's unclear when Megan Thee Stallion added her verse to the single—before or after her recent shooting controversy—but fans have been asking for these two women in rap to come together for some time now. Stream "WAP" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes
This p*ssy is wet, come take a dive
Tie me up, like I'm surprised
That's roleplay, I wear a disguise
I want you to park that Big Mac truck right in this little garage

[via]

Cardi B
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  6
  11
  273
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Cardi B Megan Thee Stallion
11 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Get Down & Dirty On "WAP"
16
11
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject