Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Get Down & Dirty On "WAP"

If you weren't already expecting it, Cardi B recently revealed that her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration "WAP" would be a "nasty" song. The New York rapper also shared that "WAP" stands for "Wet Ass P*ssy" and the single is one that twerk-loving fans will enjoy. “My verses and the hook has been the same since before Megan was there," Cardi reportedly said. "So it just always been a nasty song and it’s like, ‘Who’s saying more nastier things than Megan?’”

The track sample's Frank Ski's "Whores in This House," a song that's been repeatedly tapped for club jams since the 1990s. Cardi and Megan trade NSFW verses about sex and, well, more sex as they spit bars about how they get down in the bedroom. It's unclear when Megan Thee Stallion added her verse to the single—before or after her recent shooting controversy—but fans have been asking for these two women in rap to come together for some time now. Stream "WAP" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes

This p*ssy is wet, come take a dive

Tie me up, like I'm surprised

That's roleplay, I wear a disguise

I want you to park that Big Mac truck right in this little garage

