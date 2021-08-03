A sign language interpreter at Lollapalooza is going viral for translating the lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" in Chicago, Sunday, during Megan Thee Stallion's set. The clip shows the interpreter giving maximum effort while Cardi raps the notoriously explicit lyrics.

"Pussy A1 just like his credit/He got a beard, well, I'm tryna wet it/I let him taste it, now he diabetic/I don't wanna spit, I wanna gulp/I wanna gag, I wanna choke/I want you to touch that lil dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat/My head game is fire, punani Dasani/It's goin' in dry and it's comin' out soggy," Cardi raps.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In response to fans asking about the need for sign language interpreters at concerts, one user on Twitter explained, "Music is a large part of our culture and concerts are a large part of cultural experience and even those who are completely deaf can still feel the vibrations of sound propagation through the air. There are deaf musicians, BTW. Perhaps you haven't heard of them but that's you."

This isn't the first time a sign language interpreter has gone viral for their performance. In 2019, someone translating Twista’s fast lyrics went viral online as well.

Check out the viral clip of Megan and Cardi's Lollapalooza interpreter below.

[Via]