The Grammy Award ceremony has been long criticized for its often racy performances and this year, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" rendition on their large bed of a stage has given some circles pause. Following the 63rd Grammy Awards, The National Center on Sexual Exploitation spoke on catching Cardi and Megan's display by issuing a formal statement where they accused the Grammys of contributing "to the sexual exploitation of women by glamorizing prostitution and stripping."



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

According to The Wrap, the organization specifically mentioned the two rappers, saying that their performance looked to be "cut from a hardcore pornography film." Dawn Hawkins, the Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the group penned the statement, adding that "despite the 'popularity'" of "WAP," the Grammys shouldn't have allowed it to air on CBS.

“Prostitution and stripping are never empowering for women, as they set up systems that exploit and oppress women,” the statement reportedly reads. “CBS has contributed to furthering the sexual exploitation of women and contributed to the ‘normalization' of porn culture.” This isn't the first time that Cardi and Meg have found themselves on the receiving end of backlash over their No. 1 hit. Immediately after "WAP" hit streaming services last year, conservative political figures and commentators condemned the pair for the song's explicit lyrics.

Check out the provocative performance below.

[via]