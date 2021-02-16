Valentine's Day is a time for many couples to unapologetically put their romance on display. With that being said, it's usually a day where many people finally choose to do boo-reveals and post their secret romances on social media for the world to see. Not quite by choice, Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne seemed to have done just that when paparazzi captured the Life in a Year co-stars publically kissing in West Hollywood on Valentine's Day.

The 28-year-old supermodel has been acquainted with the 22-year-old as far back as 2017. The son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith can be seen giving Cara a huge bouquet of more than a dozen red roses. She then locked lips with the rapper/actor after he handed her another gift of a giant bear on the street.

The two co-starred together in the long-delayed film Life in a Year, filmed back in 2017. Delevingne shaved her head to play the role of a terminally-ill teen named Isabelle who falls for Daryn, played by Smith in the romantic drama. The film started streaming on November 27 on Amazon Prime Video.

The London-born actress and model has previously been linked toMiley Cyrus, Jake Bugg, Michelle Rodriguez, St. Vincent, Paris Jackson, and, most recently, Ashley Benson. Smith has reportedly previously dated the likes of Madison Pettis, Stella Hudgens, Kylie Jenner, Amandla Stenberg, Sarah Snyder, and Odessa Adlon.

At the time, there's currently no word on the nature of Smith and Delevingne. While the Valentine's Day gestures did seem pretty romantic, there's no telling if these two are actually an item.

