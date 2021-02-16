Russell Wilson and Ciara have not been shy about publicizing their love for each other. A quick look at Ciara's Instagram page confirms that fact, and their recent appearance in GQ Magazine's Modern Lovers March edition solidifies that fact even further. While also touching on Ciara's past relationship with Future and dealing with his "public toxicity," Russell also revealed that his biggest fear in life was losing the R&B songstress. With such a loving union, it's no surprise Ciara received queen treatment from her NFL beau during lover's day weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video of their aforementioned GQ cover shoot, Ciarawished her hubby a happy Valentine's Day. She followed by uploading a shot of the happy couple on a private jet to somewhere beautiful, likely to continue celebrating the holiday somewhere together. She captioned the photo set, "Sweet Times With My Sweet Love."

In her Instagram story, she gave a closer look at the red rose petal decorated private jet Russell had decked out for his boo, complete with chocolate-covered strawberries and wine. She went on to share five different gifts from the Seattle Seahawks, each with a different one of the five senses written on it, likely with a matching gift in each box.

The couple wed back in 2016 and share two children together, although Russell also plays an active role in the life of Ciara's son with Future, Baby Future Zahir Wilburn.