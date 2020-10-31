Megan Thee Stallion has been in the game for nearly two years now but her impact is unlike many others. The Hot Girl Coach led summer 2019 and continued her reign through a pandemic and a shooting. Needless to say, she's iconic and plenty of people, including icons, recognize this.

Ciara's been hitting the 'Gram with her best Halloween costumes, paying homage to a few current Rap Queens. Yesterday, her and baby Future dressed up as Cardi B and Offset which, of course, got Bardi's stamp of approval. Today, she unleashed another look recreating Megan Thee Stallion's "Girls In The Hood" cover art.

Of course, many people can dress like Megan but do they have knees like Thee Stallion? Ciara proved this was indeed true, showcasing herself twerking in the costume.

The costume received immediate praise from some of her celebrity friends including Vanessa Bryant, who wrote, "How the heck? You just had WIN! Go C!"

Nicole Scherzinger tapped in as well, writing, "I mean... the ultimate workout!"

Ciara has been part of the study knee gang for a minute, though. Before the American Music Awards in 2019, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper and the "Level Up" singer linked up and shared a video of themselves twerking side-by-side which set the Internet ablaze. Though Meg has yet to respond to Ciara's costume, there's not a doubt that she approves.

Did Ciara kill her MTS costume?