There won't be many trick-or-treaters out this year but, Halloween Eve is officially upon us and we're starting to see the hard work that celebrities have been putting in on their costumes.

Reginae Carter and her crew dressed up as the Spice Girls, Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend were Sonny and Cher, Kim Kardashian and her children became the stars of Tiger King, Saweetie was every member of Destiny's Child as she remade "Bootylicious", and that's really just the tip of the iceberg.

We continue being bombarded with Halloween content and, this weekend, it will only get worse (or better, depending on how you feel about Spooky SZN).

Ciara showed off her costume for this year, recreating the cover of Cardi B's iconic debut studio album Invasion Of Privacy. She posted a gallery of shots, including some that included her son Baby Future, who dressed up as Offset.

Cardi saw the costumes and she was very, very impressed.

"I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype," she wrote, reposting the pictures on Instagram. "I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!"

Do you think Ciara did a good job?