The ongoing drama between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez has reached the political arena. The public doesn't seem to have all of the facts about this case, but that hasn't stopped people from weighing in with their opinions. Megan Thee Stallion has continued to maintain that Tory Lanez is responsible for injuries sustained during a shooting incident that occurred in the elite Hollywood Hills back in July, while Lanez has repeatedly stated that he didn't hurt her.



Steven Ferdman / Stringer / Getty Images

Days ago, Megan's op-ed piece for The New York Times was published, and inside, the Houston rapper spoke about the mistreatment she's received in the wake of the shooting. The article captured the attention of Democratic vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris who retweeted Meg's piece with a sincere message.

"Thank you, @theestallion, for using your voice to speak out. Black women DO deserve better," Kamala wrote. "I promise when @JoeBiden and I are elected, we’ll continue to show up not just with lip service, but with action." Megan Thee Stallion reposted Joe Biden's running mate's message to her Twitter page with clapping emojis. "Make sure y’all get up and go vote," the rapper told her followers. Check out the posts below.