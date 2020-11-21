Russell Wilson and Ciara have been going strong since 2016 and the couple even has two children together. Whenever these two are found together on social media, it seems like they are having the time of their lives, which is always nice to see. Ciara and Wilson have also gotten into some business ventures together, including part ownership of the Seattle Sounders in the MLS who just so happened to win the MLS Cup back in 2019.

The couple is now getting into the fragrance game, as they recently unveiled their R&C Fragrance company. During an Instagram video to discuss the new his & hers fragrance, Russ and Ciara started to joke with each other as they described what the other smells like. In the clip below, Wilson gets just a bit too confident as he tells Ciara directly "I love your fragrance so much you may get pregnant again." This is a sentiment that was echoed in another clip, where Ciara couldn't help but laugh as Wilson got in his smooth-talking bag.

You have to admire Wilson's directness here given the fact that so many people are going to end up watching the clip. Regardless, when you're an MVP-caliber quarterback with a Super Bowl to your name, it's easy to see why he would be so confident in front of the camera like that.

Given Wilson and Ciara's reaction to their own fragrance, perhaps they will see a massive sales increase, in the not-so-distant future.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images