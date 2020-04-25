Over the past few weeks, you have probably heard about the "All In Challenge" in relation to the Coronavirus. Essentially, numerous celebrities are participating in the challenge as a way to raise funds for those who have been negatively affected by the pandemic. Ciara and Russell Wilson are among those who have taken part in the festivities and recently, they launched an auction in which the highest bidder would be able to go on a double-date with them.

According to TMZ, the top bid for this prize was $32,000. However, as the day went on, bidders continued to top each other, and eventually, the winner of the date ended up spending $240,000. Clearly, this person really wanted the chance to meet Ciara and the Seahawks quarterback.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If you're reading this article, you are probably at home right now thinking to yourself about just how insane that number is. While this may be true, it is important to note that the money will be going to people who need it which is really all that matters. Not to mention, a fan will be getting the experience of a lifetime. It's a figure that hurts nobody except maybe the bank account of the highest bidder.

With this story in mind, it begs the question: how much would you pay to meet some celebrities?

