As you may already know, Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" challenge is not for the weak. The choreography is an intense workout that not just anybody can pull off. But Ciara and her three-year-old daughter, Sienna, absolutely killed it.

Since Megan Thee Stallion released her music video for "Body," it has been a viral sensation. Once TikTokers got their hands on it, it was bound to be the next "WAP" or "Savage" dance craze — both of which were delivered to us by Megan as well. Evidently, she has a knack for releasing viral-worthy content. But the "1, 2 Step" singer and her toddler's rendition is by far the cutest we've seen.

"That Feeling When You Launch Your Own Fashion House & Seeing other girls do their thing! This was fun:)," she captioned the video, tagging Megan and hashtagging the challenge below.

In case you haven't already seen the music video that birthed this latest dance craze, Megan Thee Stallion dropped it just following the release of her highly anticipated debut album, Good News. The video, like "WAP," includes a few celebrity cameos by Jordyn Woods, Blac Chyna, and Taraji P. Henson. But of course, what really caught everybody's attention was her thigh-quaking dance routine. Watch the full video here.