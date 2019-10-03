It's beginning to be a little difficult to follow everything that's happening in Kardashianland right now after Kylie Jenner split up with her boyfriend of two years, Travis Scott. The father of her 1-year-old daughter, Travis has not yet commented on his relationship status. Fans believe they have uncovered the identity of his alleged side chick though, posting her photos to social media and drawing parallel lines between both of them. Kylie Jenner confirmed the news of their break-up earlier today but she denied any cheating with Tyga, who she was spotted with on a late-night "date" to the studio. Now, a photo taken the day prior to Travis & Kylie's split is coming back to bite Ky in the behind.

Years ago, Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner were romantically linked and while their bond never led anywhere, some people are speculating that they could be inching toward a real relationship now. Both of the stars were present at Justin Bieber's wedding to Hailey Bieber over the week and a photo of them dancing together caused some controversy because of the placement of Jaden's hands. Instead of resting his arms on the small of her back, Jaden grabbed a stronghold of her famous booty, which is what's causing fans to freak out. As of right now, this is all simply fan speculation. As Kylie said earlier today, everything on the internet is made out to be way more dramatic than it actually is. So, in this case, what do you believe? Is she messing around with Tyga? Jaden? Or nobody? Who knows at this point...

