Last year, rumors started circulating about supermodel Cara Delevingne and Pretty Little Liars actress, Ashley Benson, possibly being in a relationship. Though the two never officially confirmed it, they were spotted sharing intimate moments on multiple occasions, which was enough of a testimony that they were somehow romantically involved with one another. Nearing the start of last month, the couple was spotted moving a $400 leather sex bench into the apartment they share in West Hollywood, California, however at that point, their relationship was an unspoken truth. Delevigne finally confirmed the two's "couple" status, posting a short and sweet clip of the two in honor of pride month, last month. When asked at the TrevorLIVE Gala why she decided to post the video at that time, Delevingne answered simply: “I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know. It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?” Now, the two have been spotted sporting bands on their ring fingers, prompting people to speculate that they have now secretly gotten engaged.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The couple are currently vacationing together in the South of France, and during an outing to a cafe, Cara could be seen rocking a ring on her left hand, which was out on display as her and Benson packed on the PDA. Cara's thick, gold band, differed from that of Benson's, which had a thinner design, both women sported the rings on their left hand's ring fingers though. While the couple did not officially confirm the news, the public is pretty convinced, and congratulatory messages have been sent their ways ever since. For a peek at the couple's rings, and some snaps of their cute little getaway in sunny South of France, check out Metro's pictures here.