Last year, rumors started circulating about supermodel Cara Delevingne and Pretty Little Liars actress, Ashley Benson, possibly being in a relationship. Though the two never officially confirmed it, they were spotted sharing intimate moments on multiple occasions, which was enough of a testimony that they were somehow romantically involved with one another.

With recent news of the model starring alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Vince Staples in the newly announced indie film, Punk, some way wonder whether Delevingne has any room for her personal life amidst her busy schedule. Recent pictures of the star spotted entering her apartment with her girlfriend (posted by Twitter users), assure us that she does, in fact, seem to be clearing some (freaky) time to spend with Benson.

The two were spotted on Tuesday, moving a leather sex bench into the apartment they share in West Hollywood, California. For those of you who don't know what a sex bench is, or what purpose it really serves, it can be described as a piece of erotic furniture that facilitates much easier bondage, spanking and other types of adventurous play. The product, which Jezebel identified as the $384 Obedience Extreme Sex Bench with Restraint Straps also has an upgrade that costs $438: the Dicktator Extreme Sex Machine. According to the manufacturer, the bench is to “act out dark fantasies” or “prepare for intense impact play scenes.” The “heavy duty piece of sex furniture” also has comfortable padding and an ergonomically shaped bench.

The pair were seen chuckling as they carried the box into their home, which could mean that the contraption was just a gag gift - or that they were just excited at the thought of using it.