Former flames Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie may be an item again. The pair, who briefly dated in 2012, were seen frolicking on a Los Angeles beach last Saturday, sparking rumors that the two are dating. The singer and model, both 22, were spotted together just two weeks after Richie split with boyfriend, 37-year-old Scott Disick, supposedly for good.

The two were photographed holding hands and hugging in their matching pink swimsuits as they soaked up the L.A. sun during their affectionate beach outing.

"They were smiling at each other and very flirty the entire day. They seemed comfortable together," an inside source alleged to E! News. "They swam in the water together and wrapped their arms around each other. They held hands as they went in and out of the water and then they pulled each other in for a hug."

The date wrapped up with dinner at Nobu, where the two were joined by mutual friend and former Disney star Moises Arias and his girlfriend.

Just weeks ago, Smith dropped his latest album, Cool Tape Volume 3, following the release of his single, “Cabin Fever”, which details his dating life during quarantine and wanting to ditch reality to run away with his love interest, whom Saturday's photos indicate may be longtime friend Sofia Richie.

[via]