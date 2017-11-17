Jaden Smtih
- Original ContentPlayStation Showcase 2023 Recap: Mind-Blowing "Spider-Man 2" Gameplay & MorePlayStation Showcase 2023 revealed gameplay for "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" ahead of "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse."By Paul Barnes
- RelationshipsCara Delevingne Kisses Jaden Smith, Gives Her Dozens Of Roses On Valentine's DayThe pair were spotted in an embrace on Valentine's Day in West Hollywood. By Madusa S.
- GramJordyn Woods Wishes Jaden Smith A Happy Birthday With Sweet Childhood ThrowbackJordyn Woods said happy birthday to her "brother for life," Jaden Smith, with an adorable throwback photo from their childhood.By Lynn S.
- MusicJaden Smith Seen Flailing In The Air For Upcoming Music VideoJaden's up to something. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyJaden Smith On Social Media: "Even If You Have No Followers On Instagram, You Have Power."Jaden gets deep again.By hnhh
- MusicWatch Will Smith Rap In A Leprechaun OutfitWill Smith climbs out of a drunken haze to spit St Patty-inspired bars.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentHip-Hop Family Tree Part 3: The New MillenniumThe third instalment of our Hip-Hop Family Tree segment.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosJaden Smith Drops Visually Pleasing Video To "George Jeff"Pastel skies are a thing for Jaden Smith.By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosJaden Smith Fronts Gold Chains & Grills In "Icon" VideoJaden Smith takes time to himself in new video. By Chantilly Post