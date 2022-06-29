Things got a tad spicy back in 2019 when the Revolt Summit hosted a panel focused on varying issues about Black culture, politics, and Donald Trump's agenda. Activism, politics, and entertainment collided on the stage that featured T.I., Killer Mike, Candace Owens, Steven Pargett, Katrina Pierson, and Tamika D Mallory. It made for quite the discussion, especially as Owens is an avid Trump supporter and often speaks out against the Black community, so when she faced off with T.I., things became tense.

It looks as if Owens has reflected on that time during her sit down with DJ Akademiks for his Off The Record Podcast, and in a clip shared online, she opened by calling T.I. a "fraud."

"That situation got me so angry because T.I. was the only person that I knew prior to stepping onto that stage," said Owens. She claimed that she and the rapper actually met a year before Revolt Summit through Kanye West. "We had spoken on the phone for like, hours on the phone about what our opinions are politically." Akademiks poked the bear by suggesting that T.I. was giving Owens a hard time.

"It was crazy because when I spoke to him on the phone he was like, 'I agree with you on this, I agree with you on this,' agreed on everything we talked about. No debate. The only thing he said was, 'I just can't behind Trump.' That was the only thing he ever said on the phone. 'I can't get behind Trump.' Every other topic, we talked about Black America, he agreed with, he was so kind."

However, Owens claimed that when it came to meeting face to face on stage, things took a turn.

"He turned into a performer!... So, I say now, T.I. is a fraud, he is a very little man physically and mentally, he's a small man. To do that for what?" Owens accused T.I. of "halting" a serious conversation that day "by acting like a goon."

We can only wonder about how the self-proclaimed King of the South will respond. Check out the clip of Owens below as well as the Revolt Summit discussion.