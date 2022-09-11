R&B Season is nearly upon us, and along with that will come countless new songs from all of our favourite artists as well as new faces just emerging onto the scene.

It may still be summer, but R&B stars are beginning to warm up their vocal cords for this winter coming, kicking off with UK artist Greentea Peng who delivered her GREENZONE 108 mixtape earlier this weekend and earned the top spot on our weekly playlist update.

"Lose My Mind" is the title we selected from the 10-track record. "The world is my own / Find me in my zone / Listening to tunes on my phone getting stoned," her sweet voice sings as the track begins.

Next, we have an exciting collaboration from Dreamville's Ari Lennox and Chlöe (whose debut solo album we're still waiting to hear) on "Leak It" from the former's sophomore release, age/sex/location.

Tinashe also came through this weekend, reuniting with UK duo Snakehips (remember their work with Chance the Rapper on 2015's "All My Friends"?) for a song called "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight."

Finally, we have a submission from Kentucky-born vocalist Bryson Tiller, who stood out with his solo track, "Outside."

Check it all out below, and tap back in with HNHH next weekend to catch up on more of our favourite releases.