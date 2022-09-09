Tinashe Reunites With Snakehips For New Song, "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight"

R&B, pop, and electronic all beautifully come together on Tinashe's most recent collaboration with UK-based production duo Snakehips, called "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight."

As you may remember, they came together back in 2015 alongside Chance the Rapper to craft "All My Friends," which has since been streamed over 700M times, gone muli-platinum, won an Ivor Novello Award, and was even performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I got stuck deep in your feelings / Gave you more of me than I needed / You gave up and I shoulda seen it," the 333 artist reflects over the piano-driven music.

Snakehips has delivered a handful of singles in recent months as they prepare for the arrival of their long-awaited debut album, due out in early 2023. Before their Tinashe joint landed at midnight, they had already shared "All Around The World" with rapper and songwriter DUCKWRTH, as well as "WATER" in tandem with Los Angeles' Bryce Vine.

Stream "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below

