mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bryson Tiller Takes On Ying Yang Twins Sample On "Outside"

Aron A.
September 08, 2022 12:17
3 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Outside
Bryson Tiller

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bryson Tiller returns with his latest single, "Outside."


It looks like a new album from Bryson Tiller will be arriving soon. The R&B singer's teased a new body of work to follow-up his 2021 holiday album, A Different Christmas, over the past few weeks but he recently confirmed a new single would be arriving. Given that he hasn't dropped too much music this year, with the exception of a few features, fans were curious to hear what direction he'd be going on his next album.

Today, he gave fans a first glimpse of what to expect with the release of "Outside." Produced by Jack Uriah, Neil Dominique, Vinylz, and Wow Jones, the upbeat record finds Bryson Tiller tackling a familiar sample from Ying Yang Twins' "Whisper Song." However, he ditches the overt raunchy lyrical content for a sultry bop that's bound to soundtrack the fall days.

Check out the latest from Bryson Tiller below.

Quotable Lyrics
No plans to unknown plans
You don't need a man, you got your own bands
No kid money, these grown bands
Had to wake 'em up, they sleepin'

Bryson Tiller
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bryson Tiller Takes On Ying Yang Twins Sample On "Outside"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject