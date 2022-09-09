Greentea Peng Drops Off Magical 10-Track Mixtape, "GREENZONE 108"

Aria Wells, better known to her fans as Greentea Peng, returned this weekend with a new mixtape consisting of 10 songs created in collaboration with Nat Powers, Jon Mills, MJ Cole and Swindle, and St Francis Hotel.

"GREENZONE 108 is a free-flowing, open field of expression," the 27-year-old shared in a press release. "A collection of works accumulated over a transitional period of my life. An elevation of sorts from MAN MADE, in the sense that so much has changed and formed in the two years since that conception."

"GREENZONE 108 is freer, less formed, and more of an open dialogue/space exploring all different types of topics from spirituality and originality to mental health and politricks, hence why this is a mixtape and not an album."

In the years since making her debut, Peng has been compared to the likes of Erykah Badu and Amy Winehouse, though she herself has no such hopes of gaining as much public notoriety as they have.

"I have no interest in being a pop star or a household name," she declared in an interview with The Guardian last year. "As soon as it starts to feel like it’s about anything other than the music, that’s when I’ll take a step back."

Stream GREENZONE 108 on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

GREENZONE 108 Tracklist:

1. Feint

2. Lose My Mind

3. Look To Him

4. Stuck In The Middle

5. Your Mind

6. Our Father

7. Three Eyes Open

8. My Love

9. Bun Tough

10. Top Steppa

