Despite a minor setback involving her ex-husband breaking into her home, Britney Spears is a married woman. Yesterday (June 9), we reported on Spears tying the knot with Sam Asghari after a five-year courtship. The singer gained her freedom from conservatorship and has been moving forward speedily with family planning, and they made the giant leap of exchanging I Dos in front of an intimate crowd of loved ones.

Prior to the event going down, Spears's first ex-husband, Jason Alexander, filmed himself breaking onto her property, running through the singer's home asking for her location, telling security he was crashing the wedding while also claiming that Spears invited him.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

Alexander was tackled, arrested, and tacked with charges related to trespassing. Reports have stated that he allegedly had a knife with him at the time.

Meanwhile, Spears pressed forward and the remainder of the ceremony went on without a hitch. Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez, and Madonna were in attendance, and the ladies even sang the latter's megahit classic, "Vogue."

On Instagram, Spears shared a photo of herself in her bridal gown with her new husband and thanked her friends for their support.

"So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful ."

