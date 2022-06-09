After years under a conservatorship and rallies from the "#FreeBritney" movement, Britney Spears is getting married. The Pop star has been a music icon since she was a young teen, but her journey into adulthood has been tattered with scandals, controversies, failed relationships, and all things that most people deal with outside of the spotlight and hundreds of millions of prying eyes.

These days, Spears has been enjoying her newfound freedom outside of her conservatorship, and almost immediately, the singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari began making wedding plans. Then, earlier this week, a surprise announcement was shared that Spears and Asghari were set to exchange vows today (June 9).



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

Reports stated that the wedding would take place at the couple's home and would be an intimate ceremony that didn't even host the singer's children as guests. Apparently, things went left at some point because Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander filmed himself crashing the wedding, although he arrived when it didn't look to have started.

In the clip, viewers can watch as Alexander breaks into Britney's property and runs around trying to find the singer. He's confronted several times by security, many of which seem to not take immediate action. Alexander stated that he was crashing the wedding, but also alleged that Spears invited him to the property.

Alexander also told security no one was there for the nuptials except for Asghari and questioned "where the f*ck" their relatives were. Finally, he was wrestled to the ground.

It should be noted that Spears and Alexander wed in a small Vegas chapel back in 2004 and 55 hours later, the marriage was annulled. It was determined that the singer wasn't aware of her actions at the time.

Watch the strange interaction below.