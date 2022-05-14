Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have announced that they've "lost our miracle" in an Instagram announcement on Saturday, referring to a miscarriage suffered by Spears. The pop star had revealed that the couple was expecting back in April.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote in the post. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to shared the good news."



Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

They continued: "Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

On Spears's post, Asghari commented, "We will have a miracle soon," with a heart emoji.

Several celebrities shared messages of support in the comments section, including Gabrielle Union who posted several prayer hands emojis.

Spears has two children from a prior relationship with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

She and Asghari got engaged in September 2021.

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family,” Spears concluded in the caption of the post. “Thank you for your support.”

