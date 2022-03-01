Britney Spears is having fun in the sun. As Page Six reports, the 40-year-old has been giving her 39.6 million Instagram followers plenty of behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at the vacation she's currently taking with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, who will be celebrating his 28th birthday later this week.

"May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé," the "Gimme More" singer captioned a video showing off her beautiful ring as her man kisses her hand and sips his coffee on a private jet. "I love him so much!!! My hero... my mentor... my rock... my bliss... my love!!! I hope you get everything you want and more for your birthday!!!"





Not long after posting up on their flight, Spears and Asghari arrived at their beautiful destination in the tropics, where the mother of two quickly stripped down and posed for some completely nude photos while splashing around in the crystal clear water – diamond emojis strategically placed to help cover the necessary parts.

Next up, the Mississippi-born vocalist dropped off a topless photo dump, which finds her posing with her hands over her breasts in front of a picturesque blue background. Finally, we have a video montage to Chris Issak's "Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing," which consists of topless clips of Spears and the beautiful beach around her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Over on his own Instagram page, Asghari has been delivering some spicy content of his own. "Island love with the lioness @britneyspears," the soon-to-be birthday boy wrote in the caption of a brief video clip that shows his partner wrapped around him in the water as they share a passionate kiss, surrounded by palm trees blowing in the breeze.





In other news, when she's not on vacation, Britney Spears has been hard at work setting the record straight about her little sister Jamie-Lynn Spears' book – read more about that here.

[Via]