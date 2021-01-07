Jason Alexander
- TV"Seinfeld" Stars: Where Are They Now?A look at Seinfeld's four leads and their latest projects in film and television. By TeeJay Small
- Pop CultureBritney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Wanted For Bracelet TheftThe pop star's ex had a felony arrest warrant for stealing a woman's bracelet in 2015.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Marries Sam Asghari With Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace AttendSpears and Madonna even shared a friendly kiss reminiscent of their onstage moment.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBritney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Breaks Into Her Home, Crashes Wedding: ReportHe filmed the entire strange ordeal where he claimed he was invited by Spears. He was married to the singer for only 55 hours back in 2004.By Erika Marie
- TV"Seinfeld" Actress Estelle Harris Has Passed Away At 93Jason Alexander, who played her on-screen son, shared a sweet tribute to the late star.By Lawrencia Grose
- RandomBritney Spears' Ex-Husband Identified As U.S. Capitol RioterJason Alexander, the pop star's ex-husband, was in attendance of the pro-Trump protest turned siege. By Madusa S.