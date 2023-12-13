"Seinfeld" Stars: Where Are They Now?

Despite being one of the biggest television programs of its day, Seinfeld was famously a show about nothing. The series, which premiered in 1989, centered on a set of four maladaptive thirty-somethings navigating the minutiae of modern life, one observational take and sardonic witticism at a time. The Manhattanites composed of the key four players -- Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer -- each encounter several wacky characters along the way, providing a bustling population to the frequent backdrops of the show. These locations include Jerry and Kramer's respective apartments, the local coffee shop, and the many corporate offices where the quartet of neurotic ne'er-do-wells worked.

After running for almost a decade, the series concluded in 1998 with record-shattering audience figures. In the three-plus decades since the show debuted, each of the four Seinfeld stars has gone on to appear in many other projects.

Jerry Seinfeld

Legendary stand-up comic Jerry Seinfeld performed as a thinly veiled self-insert in his eponymous show, often focusing on the menial problems of his friends and neighbors to derive bits for his stand-up career. After the show ended, Jerry returned to stand-up comedy and has produced a few specials for Netflix. Seinfeld also co-wrote and starred in the 2007 animated film Bee Movie, alongside Renée Zellweger, Matthew Broderick, and Seinfeld alumnus Patrick Warburton.

In 2012, Jerry Seinfeld launched Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, wherein he picks up various artists and entertainers in one of his many vintage cars and interviews them in a local coffee establishment. Guests on the long-running talk show include Tina Fey, Norm Macdonald, and even former president Barack Obama.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred in Seinfeld as Jerry's ex-girlfriend turned close confidant, Elaine Benes. Her run on the show earned her over half a dozen Emmy nominations and one win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1996. Louis-Dreyfus has taken home exponentially more awards for her leading performance on HBO's Veep once Seinfeld ended.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has become one of the biggest female names in comedy, with recurring roles on series such as The Simpsons, Arrested Development, and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David's long-running series Curb Your Enthusiasm. She also starred in several feature films, including A Bug's Life, Onward, and Enough Said, alongside The Sopranos' James Gandolfini. Most recently, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has made a splash in pop culture by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the character Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander starred in Seinfeld as George Costanza, Jerry's short, stalky, bald friend who frequently squanders his romantic conquests with neurotic observations and frustrated meltdowns. Since the conclusion of the series in 1998, Jason Alexander has gone on to appear in shows such as Young Sheldon, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Alexander also maintains a prominent theater-acting career off the screen, starring in hit plays such as Fish in the Dark, The Producers, and Merrily We Roll Along.

Michael Richards

Michael Richards starred in the Seinfeld ensemble as Jerry's eccentric neighbor, Cosmo Kramer, often providing a host of physical comedy to the show with his iconic entrances. Since the Seinfeld finale aired, Richards appeared in a handful of failed sitcoms and small cameo appearances, while also mounting a return to the stand-up comedy stage. Unfortunately, Michael Richards became embroiled in controversy during a 2006 appearance at the Laugh Factory, which saw the TV star hurling obscenities and racial epithets at members of the crowd who were speaking during his performance.

Michael Richards has apologized for the horrific incident and even joked about it during a Seinfeld reunion episode that took place in the seventh season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Despite his apologies, general audiences have not forgotten the incident, leaving Richards without much of a career in television and film.