Britney Spears has confirmed that she is releasing a “tell-all” book that will be available by the end of the year. The legendary pop star discussed the project in a since-deleted post on her Instagram page over the weekend.

“I want to talk about secrets!!!” Spears wrote in the post. “The secrets I’ve had to hold the past 15 years I will say are honestly paralyzing. I had so many complaints I wanted to share and bring up only to be told to keep shut … but wait isn’t that what a woman of intellect is supposed to do. Speak up, rise to the occasion make people think.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Spears’ book, assuming it releases on time, will come less than a year after a judge ruled that her conservatorship must be terminated.

“Then I started to get mad angry ALL THIS TIME !!!,” she wrote. “Then all the offers of money to tell my side of the story …and all the documentaries were trash! I’m sure that was ignition to move me forward but honestly I just wanted to spit in any persons face that came near me.”

She concluded: “Sh*t maybe now I will need a conservatorship ?! I’m bat sh*t f*cking crazy JUST KIDDING … Well not really !!! But I said.. just do a book … the easiest way possible and considering my fear of people I might have to write them off for the next decade !!! Sitting down and sharing my story might not be the safest thing for anyone!!! My book comes out at the end of this year … Once it’s released not sure whats going to happen folks.”

Spears reportedly signed a $15 million publishing deal with Simon & Schuster in February after her conservatorship was terminated.

It's unclear why Spears deleted the post.

