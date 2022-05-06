Pregnant Britney Spears still hasn't shown off her growing belly, but she is showing her backside to her fans and followers after uploading an IG carousel of her posing fully nude with her dog. The 40-year-old singer used a diamond emoji to partially cover her bum, and fans suspect that Sawyer is covering up her bump.

She captioned the photos, "Sawyer" followed by a bunch of emojis, and ended her post with a quote that reads, "If you love someone, set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically set everyone free and get a dog, people are stupid."

Since ending her conservatorship back in November 2021, Spears has been showing off almost every angle of her body as she apparently realizes, "free woman energy has never felt better."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Back at the beginning of April, Spears surprised fans when she revealed she was "having a baby" with her fiancé, Sam Asghari during one an IG caption-rant. After thinking that her weight gain could be from a "food pregnancy," Spears took a pregnancy test revealing that she was in fact, pregnant.

