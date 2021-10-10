Britney Spears has announced that she's working on a new book of fiction about a girl who has been murdered and is stuck in limbo while she deals with "trauma and pain." The pop legend revealed the project in a post on her Instagram page, this week.

“I’m writing a book about a girlâ£ who was murdered," she wrote. "Yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use to know! After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!!”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She added that the protagonist will have to “greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life!”

While Spears did not say so explicitly, there is an obvious parallel to the signer's own life. The singer has been stuck in an oppressive conservatorship for over a decade and even said she wants to pursue criminal charges against her father, Jamie Spears, who ran the conservatorship until September 2021.

